Vitesse vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns this weekend and will see Vitesse host Feyenoord at the Gelredome on Sunday.

Vitesse have been rather inconsistent so far this campaign. They have won just once in their last four games across all competitions after winning all but one of their four games prior.

Vites were held to a 1-1 draw by a dogged Fortuna Sittard side in their last league game. The Arnhem-based side then fell to a 2-1 defeat on home turf at the hands of Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League. They currently sit ninth in the table with 10 points from seven games and will now be looking to return to winning ways at the weekend.

Feyenoord began the campaign superbly as they went unbeaten in their first seven games across all competitions, drawing just once. They then hit a snag late last month as they failed to win three straight games but have since bounced back commendably.

De Stadionclub are on a run of five games without defeat and a four-game winning run. They beat Nijmegen 5-3 in an end-to-end affair last week before beating Slavia Praha 2-1 in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

There have been 46 meetings between the two teams in the past. Feyenoord have won exactly half of those games while Vitesse have won just seven times. 16 of the games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Eredivisie last season. The game ended goalless.

Vitesse Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

Feyenoord Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Team News

Vitesse

Daan Reiziger is out with an injury and is not expected to feature on Sunday. Riechedly Bazoer came off injured against Rennes on Thursday and is a major doubt for the game at the weekend.

Injured: Daan Reiziger

Doubtful: Riechedly Bazoer

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Reiss Nelson has not featured for Feyenoord since joining on loan from Arsenal in the summer. Mark Diemers is the only other absentee from the game along with the Englishman.

Injured: Reiss Nelson, Mark Diemers

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Markus Schubert; Tomas Hajek, Jacob Rasmussen, Danilho Doekhi; Eli Dasa, Matus Bero, Sondre Tornstad, Maximilian Wittek; Lois Openda, Yann Gboho; Nikolai Baden Frederiksen.

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra; Luis Sinisterra, Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Bryan Linssen

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Prediction

Vitesse have been rather inconsistent lately with one win in their last four games in which they have scored three goals and conceded seven.

Also Read

Feyenoord are in a much better place as they are unbeaten in their last five games and have won four on the bounce. Their winning streak should extend to five games on Sunday.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-2 Feyenoord

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Shardul Sant

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far