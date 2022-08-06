Vitesse vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23

Vitesse will host Feyenoord at the GelreDome in Arnhem on Sunday in their 2022-23 Eredivisie season opener.

The Vites finished sixth last time and will look for a higher finish this time, although their pre-season campaign wasn't promising. Thomas Letsch's side won just one of their six friendlies, losing three.

Feyenoord, meanwhile. didn't have much of a prolific run in pre-season themselves, losing four times in six outings. That includes a 7-0 shellacking by Copenhagen in their first outing, and winning just twice.

The Rotterdam outfit finished third in the Dutch top flight last season. However, following a summer of promising acquisitions, there's optimism they could end their six-year Eredevisie title drought this time.

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Head-To-Head

Feyenoord have won nearly half (23) of their previous 48 clashes with Vitesse, who've beaten them only nine times during this period.

However, the Vites beat the Rotterdam outfit in both league games last season - a 2-1 win in this fixture followed by a 1-0 win away from home.

Vitesse Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W.

Feyenoord Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W.

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Team News

Vitesse

Goalkeeper Markus Schubert underwent knee surgery and could be out for a while. With Lois Openda joining Lens, manager Thomas Letsch could start Nikolai Frederiksen.

Injured: Markus Schubert, Jeroen Houwen.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Feyenoord

Mats Wieffer has been out since February with a ligament tear and continues his spell on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Orkun Kokcu has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Injured: Orkun Kokcu, Mats Wieffer.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Predicted XIs

Vitesse (5-3-2): Daan Reiziger; Carlens Arcus, Ferro, Ryan Flamingo, Million Manhoef, Maximilian Wittek; Matus Bero, Melle Meulensteen, Sondre Tronstad; Nikolai Frederiksen, Mohamed Sankoh.

Feyenoord (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Marcus Pedersen, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marcos Senesi, Jacob Rasmussen; Quinten Timber, Fredrik Aursnes, Sebastian Szymanski; Jens Toornstra, Danilo Pereira, Oussama Idrissi.

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Prediction

Vitesse and Feyenoord have quality options in attack to hurt each other.

The Vites are on a two-game winning streak in the fixture and have the psychological advantage. However, their Rotterdam outfit seem like the better team on paper, given their superior experience and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-2 Feyenoord.

