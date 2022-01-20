Vitesse vs Groningen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Vitesse welcome Groningen to the GelreDome for a matchday 20 fixture in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over DVS '33 Ermelo in the KNVB Beker on Tuesday. Goals from Daan Huisman and Lois Openda helped them secure progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Groningen fell to a 2-1 defeat to Nijmegen on home turf in the same competition. Calvin Verdonk and Mikkel Duelund's strikes helped the visitors secure progress.

They will each turn their attention to league action this weekend where they are in need of maximum points for markedly different reasons.

Vitesse currently sit in fourth position, having garnered 36 points from 19 matches and are in the hunt for European qualification. Groningen are 13th on the log on 19 points, five points above the relegation zone.

Vitesse vs Groningen Head-to-Head

Vitesse have 22 wins from their last 49 matches against Groningen. The visitors were victorious on 17 occasions while 10 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday six of the current campaign. Yann Gboho's first-half strike helped Vitesse secure all three points against their nine-man hosts.

Vitesse form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Groningen form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Vitesse vs Groningen Team News

Vitesse

There are no injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts. However, Daan Reiziger is a doubt with a wrist injury.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Daan Reiziger

Groningen

Daleho Irandust and Radinio Balker are out for the trip to Vitesse due to injury.

Injuries: Radinio Balker, Daleho Irandust

Suspension: None

Doubtful: None

Vitesse vs Groningen Predicted XI

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jeroen Houwen (GK); Danilho Doekhi, Jacob Rasmussen, Riechedly Bazoer; Maximilian Wittek, Sondre Tronstad, Daan Huisman, Eli Dasa; Yann Gboho; Thomas Buitink, Lois Openda

Groningen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Leeuwenburgh (GK); Bjorn Meijer, Wessel Dammers, Bart van Hintum, Mike te Wierik; Daniel van Kaam, Laros Duarte; Tomas Suslov, Paulos Abraham, Michael de Leeuw; Jorgen Strand Larsen

Vitesse vs Groningen Prediction

Both sides have been largely compact for most of the season, so a low-scoring game with few chances can be expected.

Vitesse have, however, been the more consistent side and have higher aspirations, hence we are backing the hosts to secure maximum points in a narrow victory.

Prediction: Vitesse 2-0 Groningen

Edited by Shardul Sant