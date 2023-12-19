Vitesse vs Heerenveen Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2023

Vitesse will host Heerenveen at the Gelredome on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 KNVB Beker campaign.

The home side have endured a near-disastrous Eredivisie campaign so far and will hope they can find better luck in the cup competition this week. They beat amateur outfit Groene Star 1-0 in the previous round of the tournament with Dominik Oroz heading home the game-winner seven minutes from normal time.

Vitesse beat Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 in their last appearance at this stage of the cup competition and will be targeting victory here as well.

Heerenveen have had mixed results in the league this season but remain hopeful of yet another top-half finish. They kicked off their KNVB Beker campaign with a 5-1 demolition of VVV-Venlo back in October with Pelle van Amersfoort scoring a first-half hat-trick before substitutes Espen Van Ee and Daniel Karlsbakk joined him on the scoresheet after the restart.

The visitors locked horns with Volendam at this stage of the tournament last season, picking up a 2-0 win via goals from Amersfoort and Sydney van Hooijdonk.

Vitesse vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 68 meetings between Vitesse and Heerenveen. The hosts have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been 25 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

Vitesse have picked up just five points on home turf in the league this season, the fewest in the competition so far.

Only two of Heerenveen's six league wins this season have come on the road.

Vitesse vs Heerenveen Prediction

Vitesse have lost five of their last six games and have won just two of their last 10 games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last seven home games and could struggle here.

Heerenveen are on a run of back-to-back defeats after winning five of their six games prior. They have struggled for results on the road of late but should have just enough to win this one.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-2 Heerenveen

Vitesse vs Heerenveen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Heerenveen to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)