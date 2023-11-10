Vitesse vs Heerenveen Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

The Eredivisie returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Vitesse and Heerenveen go head-to-head at the Gelredome on Saturday.

Kees Van Wonderen’s men head into the weekend on a run of five consecutive away defeats in the league and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Vitesse were sent crashing back to earth last Saturday when they suffered a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Go Ahead Eagles.

Phillip Cocu’s men had snapped their three-game winless run in their previous outing when they picked up a 1-0 victory over RKSV Groene Ster in the first round of the KNVB Beker.

Vitesse picked up just two wins in their 11 Eredivisie matches while losing seven and claiming two draws to collect eight points and sit rooted to the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere, Heerenveen were denied a third consecutive victory for the first time since November 2020 as they fell to a 4-1 loss against Ajax last time out.

Prior to that, Van Wonderen’s men picked up a 3-0 victory over Heracles to end their seven-match winless run in the league on October 28, three days before thrashing VVV-Venlo 5-1 in the Dutch Cup.

With 10 points from 11 matches, Heerenveen are currently 13th in the Eredivisie table, level on points with NEC Nijmegen and Fortuna Sittard.

Vitesse vs Heerenveen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 52 meetings between the sides, Heerenveen boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Vitesse have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 22 occasions.

Cocu’s men are without a win in their last four Eredivisie matches, picking up two points from a possible 12 since a 3-1 victory over NEC Nijmegen on October 1.

Heerenveen have lost their last five away matches, conceding 17 goals and scoring four since August’s 2-0 victory at Utrecht.

Vitesse are without a win at home this season, losing three and picking up three draws in their six matches at the Gelredome across all competitions.

Vitesse vs Heerenveen Prediction

Vitesse and Heerenveen have endured a stuttering start to the season and find themselves scrambling for points in the bottom half of the table.

Cocu’s men have failed to win their last three home games against Heerenveen and we predict the spoils will be shared once again.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-1 Heerenveen

Vitesse vs Heerenveen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 clashes between the teams)