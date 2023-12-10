Vitesse vs Heracles Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

Two sides who could do well with a win square off in round 15 of the Eredivisie as Vitesse host Heracles at the Gelredome on Sunday (December 10).

Vitesse were left empty handed in a 3-1 defeat to Fortuna Sittard at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion last week. Edward Sturing’s side have lost their last four league games and are winless in seven, claiming two points from a possible 21 since a 3-1 win over NEC Nijmegen in October.

With eight points from 14 games, Vitesse are in the penultimate spot in the Eredivisie standings, only above last-placed Volendam on goal difference.

Heracles, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth last time out, as they suffered a 1-0 home loss against Sparta Rotterdam. Thata followed an emphatic 5-0 win over Almere City at the Yanmar Stadion on November 26, which snapped their four-game losing streak.

With 15 points from 14 games, Heracles are 13th in the league table but could move level with ninth-placed Nijmegen with all three points.

Vitesse vs Heracles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 36 meetings, Vitesse lead 18-6.

Vitesse are on a six-game unbeaten run against Heracles, winning four, since a 3-2 loss in November 2019.

Heracles have one win in their last eight games across competitions, losing seven, since October.

Vitesse are the only side without an Eredivisie home win this season, losing fou of their six games.

Vitesse vs Heracles Prediction

Both sides have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. Vitesse’s home advantage gives them a slight edge, and they should extend their dominance over Heracles.

Prediction: Vitesse 2-1 Heracles

Vitesse vs Heracles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vitesse to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 clashes.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of their last seven meetings.)