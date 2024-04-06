Vitesse vs NEC Nijmegen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024 

Vitesse and NEC Nijmegen battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 29 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming off a 4-1 defeat at home to Sparta Rotterdam. Shunsjke Mito, Pelle Clement, Kiki Saito and Mike Eerdhjijzen scored for the visitors while Kacper Kozlowski scored for Vitesse.

NEC Nijmegen, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Sittard. They broke the deadlock through Rober Gonzalez in the 58th minute while Kaj Sierhuis drew the game level with 15 minutes left on the clock.

The stalemate left them in sixth spot, having garnered 43 points from 28 games. Vitesse are 18th with 17 points to show for their efforts in 28 games.

Vitesse vs NEC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 97th meeting between the two sides. NEC have 36 wins to their name, and Vitesse were victorious on 32 occasions while 28 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when Vitesse claimed a 3-1 away win.

Vitesse are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games (five wins).

Four of NEC's last six competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Vitesse have won just one of their last 12 games in all competitions (nine losses).

Five of Nijmegen's last six away games have produced under 2.5 goals in regulation time.

Vitesse vs NEC Prediction

Vitesse are on the cusp of being relegated from the Eredivisie after a 35-year run in the top flight. The Arnhem outfit are currently seven points away from safety and a Great Escape looks increasingly unlikely with each passing week. They have scored just 10 goals in 14 home league games - the lowest in the league - and have managed just eight points at home (joint-lowest).

NEC, for for part, are in the conversation for continental qualification. They find themselves just two points behind giants Ajax (albeit with the Amsterdam outfit having a season to forget). These are impressive heights for a side that was playing Eerste Divisie football just three seasons ago. Their hosts are out of form but recent history weighs against Rogier Meijer's side, having not won a head-to-head game since April 2016.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-1 NEC

Vitesse vs NEC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals