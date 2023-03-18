Vitesse vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023 

Vitesse host PSV Eindhoven at the Gelredome on Sunday (March 19) in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have endured a rather difficult campaign, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Vitesse lost 3-1 to Sparta Rotterdam in their last game, taking the lead early via a Dominik Oroz strike before their opponents turned the contest on its head. Vitesse have picked up just 23 points from 25 games and sit 13th in the standings.

PSV, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form in the league and will fancy their title chances with nine games to play. They beat Cambuur 5-2 in their last league outing with four different players getting on the scoresheet, including Patrick van Aanholt who netted his first goal for the club. PSV are fourth in the points table with 52 points.

Vitesse vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 48 previous meetings, Vitesse trail 35-4. The visitors have won their last four games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in 26 games in the fixture since 2010.

Only five of PSV's 16 league wins this season have come on the road.

Vitesse have picked up ten points at home in the league this season. Only Cambuur (6) have picked up fewer.

The Boeren have scored 66 league goals this season. Only defending champions Ajax (70) have scored more.

Vitesse vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Vitesse are on a four-game losing streak and have won just one of their last six league games. They have won just one of their last six home outings and could struggle here.

PSV, meanwhile, are on a brilliant five-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 11 games across competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Vitesse 0-3 PSV Eindhoven

Vitesse vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last ten games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four matchups.)

