Vitesse vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Action continues in the Dutch Eredivisie this weekend, and on Sunday we’ve got a huge match lined up as Vitesse Arnhem welcome PSV Eindhoven to the GelreDome.

League leaders PSV Eindhoven travel to third-placed Vitesse, and with just a point separating both teams, the winners will probably end the weekend at the top of the Eredivisie.

Vitesse vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

Vitesse have thus far won four of their five opening Eredivisie games, with their only loss coming to Ajax in late September. Most recently, Thomas Letsch’s side defeated Den Haag 2-0 despite having a man sent off.

PSV, meanwhile, are unbeaten in domestic competition thus far, winning four and drawing one to sit at the top of the Eredivisie. However, Roger Schmidt’s side did slump to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Spanish side Granada in the Europa League this week.

Last season saw PSV do the double over Vitesse. They smashed them 5-0 at the Philips Stadion in September 2019, and then defeated them 1-2 at the GelreDome in one of the last games before the Eredivisie was curtailed due to COVID-19.

Vitesse form guide: W-W-D-W-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Vitesse vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Vitesse will be without Oussama Tannane, who was red-carded in their recent win over Den Haag. Danilho Doekhi is out with COVID-19, while Roy Beerens and Max Clark are both doubtful due to minor injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Roy Beerens, Max Clark

Suspended: Oussama Tannane

Unavailable: Danilho Doekhi

PSV have three players unavailable due to positive COVID-19 tests, while Maximiliano Romero is out with a knee injury. Eran Zahavi may be available after recovering from COVID-19, while Erick Gutierrez and Armando Obispo are doubtful due to injuries.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero

Doubtful: Eran Zahavi, Erick Gutierrez, Armando Obispo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Maxime Delanghe, Pablo Rosario, Cody Gakpo

Vitesse vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Vitesse predicted XI (3-5-2): Remko Pasveer, Jacob Rasmussen, Tomas Hajek, Riechedly Bazoer, Eli Dasa, Daan Huisman, Thomas Bruns, Sondre Tronstad, Maximilian Wittek, Oussama Darfalou, Ikoma Openda

PSV Eindhoven predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Timo Baumgartl, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Mario Gotze, Ibrahim Sangare, Jorrit Hendrix, Mohamed Ihattaren, Donyell Malen, Mauro Junior

Vitesse vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Vitesse have started their 2020-21 campaign strongly, but this game might be a step too far for them. They were comfortably defeated by Ajax – suggesting they have a ceiling – and with proven European talents like Mario Gotze and Denzel Dumfries, PSV may progress above that ceiling.

PSV are undefeated against Vitesse in their last 22 away games, and the likelihood is that their run will continue this weekend.

Prediction: Vitesse 0-2 PSV Eindhoven