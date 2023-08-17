Vitesse vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023 

Vitesse and PSV Eindhoven lock horns at the Gelredome on Saturday for matchday two of the 2023-24 season in the Dutch Eredivisie. Both sides will be keen to build on their winning start.

Vitesse, the Arnhem outfit, beat FC Volendam after fighting back from an early deficit. Robert Muhren scored within 10 minutes of the kick-off for the hosts but was also sent off just before halftime.

In the second stanza, Vitesse capitalized on their numerical advantage as Mathijs Tielemans and Marco van Ginkel struck a goal each to turn the match around and hand the visitors a 2-1 victory.

PSV, on the other hand, have been on a roll this campaign, winning all four of their official clashes this season. The Cheeseheads began with a 1-0 defeat of Feyenoord in the Johan Cruyff Shield, and a week later, they started their Eredivisie campaign with a 2-0 win over Utrecht.

On either side of these wins were a pair of 4-1 and 3-1 victories over Sturm Graz in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

Vitesse vs PSV Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 85 previous clashes between the sides, with PSV winning on 56 occasions and losing just 10 times.

PSV are unbeaten in their last five clashes with Vitesse.

Having held PSV to a 1-1 draw in their last encounter, Vitesse are looking to avoid defeat in consecutive games in the fixture for the first time since 2013 (2).

Vitesse and PSV last drew in consecutive matches in the 1990-91 season.

PSV have scored in each of their last 26 clashes with Vitesse since a 0-0 draw in January 2010.

PSV's Noa Lang has scored in both their domestic games so far this season: vs Feyenoord in the Johan Cruyff Shield, and vs Utrecht in the Eredivisie.

Vitesse vs PSV Prediction

Vitesse demonstrated excellent fighting spirit on the opening day to turn around an early deficit before winning. PSV, however, are a much stronger side on paper and their record in the fixture is so lop-sided that they are the automatic favorites.

The Cheeseheads drew on their last visit to Vitesse, but we expect them to pick up a win here.

Prediction: Vitesse 0-2 PSV

Vitesse vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No