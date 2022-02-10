Vitesse vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Vitesse and PSV Eindhoven will battle for three points at the GelreDome in an Eredivisie matchday 22 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a resounding 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Ajax in the KNVB Beker quarterfinals on Wednesday. Sebastian Haller and Antony each scored braces in the rout.

PSV were also rampant in a 4-0 victory over Breda in the same competition. Mario Gotze scored a brace to help the Eindhoven outfit progress to the last four.

They will turn their attention to league action, where they currently sit in second spot on 46 points, five points behind table-toppers Ajax. Vitesse are fifth, having garnered 36 points from 21 matches to date.

Vitesse vs PSV Head-to-Head

PSV have 33 wins from their last 46 matches against Vitesse. Nine matches ended in a draw while Saturday's hosts were victorious on four occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021 when first-half goals from Bruma and Ibrahim Sangare helped PSV secure a routine 2-0 home win.

Vitesse are currently on a three-game losing streak while their visitors have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Vitesse form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Vitesse vs PSV Team News

Vitesse

Enzo Cornelisse is unavailable due to injury while Hilary Gong is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Enzo Cornelisse

Doubtful: Hilary Gong

Suspension: None

PSV

Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva, Shurandy Sambo, Davy Propper and Max Kreekels are all unavailable due to injuries.

Ryan Thomas is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva, Shurandy Sambo, Max Kreekels, Davy Propper

Doubtful: Ryan Thomas

Suspension: None

Vitesse vs PSV Predicted XI

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jeroen Houwen; Danilho Doekhi, Alois Oroz, Riechedly Bazoer; Maximilian Wittek, Sondre Tronstad, Matus Bero, Eli Dasa; Yann Gboho, Daan Huisman; Adrian Grbic

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Joey Veerman, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo; Eran Zahavi

Vitesse vs PSV Prediction

PSV's recent consecutive losses in the league have seen their title aspirations falter and they will be eager to avoid falling further behind Ajax. Vitesse are also in the hunt for European qualification, setting this up as one of the marquee fixtures of the weekend.

Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net but we are backing PSV to narrowly edge the tie with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-2 PSV

Edited by Shardul Sant