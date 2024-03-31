Vitesse host Sparta Rotterdam at the Gelredome on Tuesday (April 2) in the Eredivisie.

The hosts lost 2-0 to a recently rejuvenated AZ Alkmaar side on Saturday, managing just one shot on target. Vitesse are 17th in the league with 17 points and are three points above last-placed Volendam.

Sparta, meanwhile, carried out a clinical 4-0 thrashing of Fortuna Sittard last time out. Three different players got on the scoresheet, including top scorer Tobias Lauritsen, who netted a brace. The visitors are ninth with 34 points from 27 games.

Vitesse vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 meetings between Vitesse and Sparta, who trail 29-14.

The away side have won their last five games in the fixture and are unbeaten in six.

Vitesse are without a clean sheet in eight games in the fixture and 11 across competitions.

Vitesse are the lowest-scoring side in the top flight this season, with a goal tally of 21.

Five of De Kasteelheren's nine league wins this season have come on the road.

Vitesse vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

Vitesse have lost three of their last four games and have won one of their last 11. They are without a league win at the Gelredome all year.

Meanwhile, Sparta's latest result snapped a four-game winless streak. They have lost their last three away games but should have enough to earn a point.

Prediction: Vitesse 2-2 Sparta

Vitesse vs Sparta Rotterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven competitive games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in seven of Vitesse's last eight games.)