Vitesse vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024 

Vitesse and Twente battle for three points in an Eredivisie round 24 clash on Saturday (March 2).

The hosts are looking to build on from their 2-1 comeback win at Excelsior last weekend. Lance Duijvestijn gave Excelsior the lead in the 46th minute, but Paxten Aaronson and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin scored for Vitesse to complete the comeback.

Twente, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Go Ahead Eagles in the league on Sunday. Sem Steijn scored a first-half brace to set his side on their path to victory, while Joshua Brenet made sure of the result at the hour mark.

The victory left the Reds in third spot with 47 points from 23 games, while Vitesse are second-from-bottom with 16 points.

Vitesse vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 82nd meeting between the two sides. Twente lead 34-28.

Their most recent meeting in September saw Twente win 1-0 at home in the reverse fixture.

Five of their last six meetings have produced at least three goals.

Twente's last six league games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Five of Vitesse's last seven games across competitions, including the last four, have had goals at both ends.

Vitesse have the joint-worst home record in the league, with seven points from 11 games.

Vitesse vs Twente Prediction

Vitesse are five points away from safety, but last weekend's victory snapped their run of six games without a win across competitions. Goals have been a major cause for concern for the Arnhem outfit, having scored 18 times in 23 games, the lowest in the league.

Twente, meanwhile, are too far off to compete for automatic qualification for the UEFA Champions League. However, Joseph Oosting's side are well-positioned to secure third spot. They have been defensively resolute, which bodes well against the league's worst attack.

Expect the visitors to leave with all three points with a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vitesse 0-2 Twente

Vitesse vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Twente to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals