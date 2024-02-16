Vitesse vs Volendam Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Vitesse and FC Volendam will trade tackles in an Eredivisie matchday 22 relegation six-pointer on Sunday (February 18th).

The home side are coming into the clash on the back of a harrowing 3-2 defeat away to Heracles last weekend. They raced into a two-goal lead courtesy of goals from Kacper Kozlowski and Melle Meulensteen. However, Jordy Bruijn halved the deficit on the half-hour mark before Vitesse were reduced to 10 men. Jizz Hornkamp scored a second-half brace to complete the comeback.

Volendam, meanwhile, fell to a 5-1 defeat at home to PSV Eindhoven. They went ahead through Jordan Teze's second-minute own goal. However, their lead lasted just 11 minutes, with Ismael Saibari drawing the game level in the 13th minute. Four different men, including Teze scored after the break to help Peter Bosz's side maintain their ten-point lead at the summit.

Volendam's defeat left them second-from-bottom having garnered just 12 points from 21 games. Vitesse are bottom of the standings with the same number of points.

Vitesse vs Volendam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 66th meeting between the two sides. Vitesse have 21 wins to their name, Volendam were victorious on 17 occasions, while 27 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in August 2023 when Vitesse claimed a 2-1 away win on the opening day of the campaign.

Vitesse have lost their last five games on the bounce across competitions, conceding two goals or more on four occasions.

Volendam are winless in their last five league games (four losses).

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Vitesse vs Volendam Prediction

Vitesse and Volendam are the two surefire candidates for automatic relegation and their form heading into this game does not suggest they can pull off a great escape. Both sides have an identical record across their last five and ten games, having garnered just one point and four points respectively.

This game will offer an opportunity for one side to claim three points in their quest for survival. Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-1 Volendam

Vitesse vs Volendam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals