Vitesse vs Waalwijk Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023

Vitesse entertain Waalwijk at the GelreDome in the Eredivisie on Saturday (September 16).

Both teams have had a slow start to the new season in the Dutch top flight. Vitesse have played three games, winning once and losing twice and are 14th with three points. They're coming off consecutive defeats against giants PSV (3-1) and AZ (2-0).

Vites are set to play their second home game of the season, following their setback at the GelreDome. Vitesse last beat Waalwijk at the venue in 2016 but have prevailed over them thrice since then in away fixtures. They will move to the top 10 with a win.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, are enduring tough times in the league, but it’s early days. They have lost all four games, conceding 13 goals and languishing at the bottom of the standings. New manager Henk Fraser, who joined in the offseason, has faced criticism for his team’s “lack of cohesion and speed.”

RKC finished ninth last season under Joseph Oosting, who was widely appreciated for his performances, but has now joined Twente.

Waalwijk hold the advantage in their recent head-to-head record but are in poor recent form on the road. They have won once in their last five trips.

Vitesse vs Waalwijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vitesse have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games against Waalwijk.

The hosts have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games against Waalwijk.

Vitesse have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Waalwijk have won once and lost four times in their last five away outings.

Vitesse have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Waalwijk have lost their last five games in the same period.

Form Guide: Vitesse: L-L-W-L-D; Waalwijk: L-L-L-L-L

Vitesse vs Waalwijk Prediction

Vitesse will be without centre-forward Thomas Buitink and midfielder Davy Propper, who have been sidelined with ligament issues. Marco van Ginkel, Vitesse’s current top scorer with two goals, will look to help his side return to winning ways.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, have scored twice this term, through Michiel Kramer, who remains the team’s main attacking threat. Vitesse, though, are expected to make the most of their home advantage and claim full points.

Prediction: Vitesse 3-1 Waalwijk

Vitesse vs Waalwijk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Vitesse

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Vitesse to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Waalwijk to score - Yes