Vitoria Guimaraes vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022 

Vitoria Guimaraes will host Benfica at the Estadio Afonso Henrique in a Primeira Liga matchday eight fixture on Saturday (October 1).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw away to Arouca before the international break. They twice came from behind, with Ruben Lameiras scoring a dramatic equaliser from the spot in the 12th minute of injury time.

Benfica, meanwhile, cruised to a 5-0 home win over Maritimo. Rafa Silva set the ball rolling with his 28th-minute strike before Julian Draxler stepped off the bench to complete the rout two minutes from time.

The victory helped the capital side maintain their 100% winning start to the season, and they hold a two-point advantage over defending champions Porto at the summit. Vitoria, meanwhile, are ninth with ten points after seven games.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 76 previous occasions, with Benfica winning 54 of them to Vitoria's 11.

Their most recent meeting was in February, where Benfica claimed a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Benfica are on a 14-game winning run across competitions, stretching back to the final day of last season. They also won all five pre-season games.

Vitoria have the joint-best defensive record at home this season, conceding just once in three league games.

The last four games in this fixture have witnessed at least three goals.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Benfica Prediction

Vitoria will be in confident mood owing to their two-game unbeaten run. They will, however, have their work cut out against one of the most in-form teams in the continent.

Benfica's rampaging start to the season has sent an early statement of intent as they seek to end their four-year league title drought.

Vitoria, meanwhile, are one of the most compact teams in the league, especially at home, and are likely to limit the space afforded to their visitors. However, Benfica simply have too much quality and should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 0-2 Benfica

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Highest scoring half - Second half

