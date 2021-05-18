Vitoria Guimaraes vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Vitoria Guimaraes will make a last-gasp push for a place in Europe when they welcome Benfica to Estádio D. Afonso Henriques on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the visitors head into this game on the back of an outstanding derby victory over champions Sporting Lisbon and will aim to build on that performance.

Vitoria Guimaraes suffered another huge blow to their chances of a top-six Primeira Liga finish when they were held to a goalless draw by Maritimo.

In a dull affair at the Estádio dos Barreiros, both sides finished the game with just one shot on target as they were simply lethargic in attack.

The result means João Henriques' men have now failed to win in their last three outings. They have also managed just three wins in their last 12 games.

This dire run has seen the White Angels drop to seventh place in the table, level on points with sixth-placed Santa Clara in the final Europa Conference League qualification spot.

To claim a top-six finish, Vitoria Guimaraes must secure victory on Wednesday and hope Santa Clara drop points when they take on Farense.

Benfica, on the other hand, claimed a hard-earned win over league champions Sporting Lisbon at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Saturday.

In a seven-goal thriller, goals from Pizzi, Lucas Verissimo and a brace from Haris Seferovic condemned the champions to their first defeat of the season.

Despite the result, Benfica will have to settle for a third-placed finish after second-placed Porto moved four points clear with a 3-0 win over Rio Ave.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Benfica Head-To-Head

Benfica have been utterly dominant in this fixture, claiming 38 wins from 52 matches against the hosts. Guimaraes have managed just seven wins, while seven games have also ended all square.

Vitoria Guimaraes have failed to taste victory in this fixture in their last 20 attempts. Their last encounter ended in an uneventful goalless draw at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica back in February's reverse tie.

Vitoria Guimaraes Form Guide: L-W-D-L-D

Benfica Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Benfica Team News

Vitoria Guimaraes

The hosts will be without the services of Joseph Amoah, who is sidelined with a muscle injury. However, they will welcome back Andre Andre and Ricardo Quaresma, who have both served their suspensions.

Injury: Joseph Amoah

Suspension: None

Benfica

The visitors, meanwhile, have no injury or suspension concerns and head coach Jorge Jesus has a full squad at his disposal.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Benfica Predicted XI

Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bruno Varela; Zié Ouattara, Falaye Sacko, Easah Suliman, Gideon Mensah; André André, Alhassan Wakaso, André Almeida; Ricardo Quaresma, Óscar Estupiñán, Rochinha

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Helton Leite; Alex Grimaldo, Lucas Verissimo, Nicolas Otamendi, Nuno Tavares; Everton Cebolinha, Chiquinho, Julian Weigl, Franco Cervi; Haris Seferovic, Luca Waldschmidt

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Benfica Prediction

Given the stakes of this game for Vitoria Guimaraes, we expect them to put up a fight against Jorge Jesus' men. The visitors head into the game with a fully fit and more experienced squad.

We predict Benfica will continue their dominance in this fixture and grab a narrow win to dash Vitoria Guimaraes' hopes of a top-six finish.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 1-2 Benfica