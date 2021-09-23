Vitoria Guimaraes vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Vitoria Guimaraes will host Benfica at Estadio Afonso Henriques in a matchday seven fixture in the Primeira Liga on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Liga Portugal 2 side Covilha in the Portuguese League Cup on Tuesday. Nicolas Janvier scored a first-half brace to help his side secure all three points.

Benfica were 3-1 victors over Boavista on home turf in a league game on Monday. Darwin Nunez scored in both halves along with a goal from Julian Weigl to help the capital side secure all three points.

That victory saw the Eagles maintain their four-point lead at the summit in their quest to reclaim the league title. Vitoria are in 10th spot, with seven points accrued from six matches.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Benfica Head-to-Head

Benfica have 39 wins from their previous 53 matches against Vitoria Guimaraes. Seven matches ended in a stalemate, the same number of victories that the home side have managed.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Haris Seferovic scored a brace to power Benfica to a 3-1 away win on the final day of last season.

The visitors are the only side with a 100% record in the league this term. Vitoria Guimaraes have gone six games without defeat in all competitions since suffering a 1-0 reversal against Portimonense on the opening day of the campaign.

Vitoria Guimaraes form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Benfica Team News

Vitoria Guimaraes

The hosts have no known injuries or suspension worries.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Benfica

Haris Seferovic and Nemanja Radonjic have both been ruled out with fitness issues. Andre Almeida is also out due to personal reasons.

Injuries: Haris Seferovic, Nemanja Radonjic

Unavailable: Andre Almeida

Suspension: None

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Benfica Predicted XI

Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matous Termal (GK); Rafa, Jorge Fernandes, Abdul Mumin, Falaye Sacko; Andre Andre, Tomas Handel, Tiago Silva; Marcus Edwards, Oscar Estupinan, Ricardo Quaresma

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Verissimo; Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez, Rafa Silva

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica have started the season like a house on fire and are unlikely to take their foot off the pedal against Guimares.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the capital side.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 1-3 Benfica

