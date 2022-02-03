Vitoria Guimaraes vs Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Portuguese Primeira Liga action returns after the international break as Vitoria Guimaraes welcome Braga to the Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques on Saturday.

Braga bounced back well from their 1-0 home loss to Maritimo in January and are on a two-game winning run in league fixtures at the moment, overcoming Moreirense in their previous outing.

Vitoria Guimaraes are sixth in the league standings, two places behind the visiting side. They suffered a 3-2 loss in their previous fixture at Vizela.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Braga Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 64 times across all competitions since 1990. While Braga have been the better side in recent encounters, they only enjoy a slight 28-20 advantage in wins.

The spoils have been shared 16 times between the two northern Portuguese rivals, including in the reverse fixture at the Braga Municipal Stadium in August.

Vitoria Guimaraes form guide (Primeira Liga): L-W-D-L-D

Braga form guide (Primeira Liga): W-W-L-D-W

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Braga Team News

Vitoria Guimaraes

There are no injury concerns for Os Vimaranenses at the moment, while Bruno Varela, Tiago Silva, Jorge Fernandes and Sílvio need to undergo COVID-19 testing ahead of the game having tested positive last week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bruno Varela, Tiago Silva, Jorge Fernandes, Sílvio

Suspended: None

Braga

Lucas Mineiro has been ruled out for at least six weeks on account of a knee injury, while Nuno Sequeira is also expected to miss the game as he has not featured for the club since November.

SC Braga @SCBragaOficial



Vais voltar mais forte, Lucas! 🤞



bit.ly/LesãoLucasMine… Lucas Mineiro contraiu uma lesão meniscal no joelho esquerdo com necessidade de intervenção cirúrgica.Vais voltar mais forte, Lucas! 🤞 Lucas Mineiro contraiu uma lesão meniscal no joelho esquerdo com necessidade de intervenção cirúrgica.Vais voltar mais forte, Lucas! 🤞ℹ bit.ly/LesãoLucasMine… https://t.co/6Zir6eXIb3

Injured: Nuno Sequeira, Lucas Mineiro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Braga Predicted XI

Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matous Trmal (GK); Helder Sa, Abdul Mumin, Toni Borekovic, Rafa Soares; Andre Almeida, Tomas Handel, Alfa Semedo; Rochinha, Oscar Estupinan, Ricardo Quaresma

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus (GK); Diogo Leite, Vitor Tormena, Paulo Oliveira; Fabiano Silva, Andre Horta, Ali Musrati, Yan Couto; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Braga Prediction

The hosts are unbeaten at home since September across all competitions and have scored eight goals in their last two home games. Braga have suffered five losses in their last seven away games across all competitions.

Os Arcebispos have also scored eight goals in their last two away games in the league, so we expect both sides to score here but a draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 1-1 Braga.

Edited by Manas Mitul