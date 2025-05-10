Vitoria Guimaraes vs Farense Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025 

Vitoria Guimaraes and Farense will battle for three points in the penultimate matchday of the Primeira Liga campaign on Sunday (May 11th). The game will be played at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away win over Nacional last weekend. Tiago Silva put them ahead in the 14th minute while Jesus Ramirez doubled their lead in the 64th. Fuki Yamada halved the deficit with practically his first touch of the game after coming on in the 73rd minute.
Farense, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Famalicao. They went behind to Simon Elisor's strike on the half-hour mark while Filipe Soares equalized in first-half injury time. Dario Poveda stepped off the bench to secure the points in injury time after their visitors were reduced to 10 men.
The Faro outfit remained at the foot of the standings despite the win with 24 points to show for their efforts in 32 games. Vitoria are fifth on 54 points.
Vitoria Guimaraes vs Farense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Vitoria Guimaraes have 16 wins from the last 29 head-to-head games. Farense were victorious seven times while six games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash in December 2024 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate.
- The last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net, with five games in this sequence producing three goals or more.
- Four of Vitoria's last six league games have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Farense's last eight games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin. Vitoria's last eight home games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.
Vitoria Guimaraes vs Farense
Vitoria Guimaraes are in pole position to claim continental qualification and hold a three-point advantage over sixth-placed Santa Clara with two games to go. Luis Freire's side have won four of their last five league games but the sole loss in this run came in a thumping 3-0 defeat to Benfica in front of their fans.
Farense's victory over Famalicao left them with slim hopes of surviving the drop. They are still five points away from safety but can aim for the relegation playoff spot.
Games between these two sides tend to be high-scoring. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 3-1 Farense
Vitoria Guimaraes vs Farense Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Vitoria Guimaraes to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals