Vitoria Guimaraes vs Farense Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025 

Vitoria Guimaraes and Farense will battle for three points in the penultimate matchday of the Primeira Liga campaign on Sunday (May 11th). The game will be played at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away win over Nacional last weekend. Tiago Silva put them ahead in the 14th minute while Jesus Ramirez doubled their lead in the 64th. Fuki Yamada halved the deficit with practically his first touch of the game after coming on in the 73rd minute.

Farense, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Famalicao. They went behind to Simon Elisor's strike on the half-hour mark while Filipe Soares equalized in first-half injury time. Dario Poveda stepped off the bench to secure the points in injury time after their visitors were reduced to 10 men.

Ad

Trending

The Faro outfit remained at the foot of the standings despite the win with 24 points to show for their efforts in 32 games. Vitoria are fifth on 54 points.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Farense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vitoria Guimaraes have 16 wins from the last 29 head-to-head games. Farense were victorious seven times while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in December 2024 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate.

The last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net, with five games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Four of Vitoria's last six league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Farense's last eight games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin. Vitoria's last eight home games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Ad

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Farense

Vitoria Guimaraes are in pole position to claim continental qualification and hold a three-point advantage over sixth-placed Santa Clara with two games to go. Luis Freire's side have won four of their last five league games but the sole loss in this run came in a thumping 3-0 defeat to Benfica in front of their fans.

Farense's victory over Famalicao left them with slim hopes of surviving the drop. They are still five points away from safety but can aim for the relegation playoff spot.

Ad

Games between these two sides tend to be high-scoring. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 3-1 Farense

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Farense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vitoria Guimaraes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More