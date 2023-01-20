Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | 21th January 2023

Vitoria Guimaraes will entertain Porto at Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques in Primeira Liga action on Saturday.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Preview

The two top-six sides are separated by 12 points ahead of matchday 17. While Porto remain serious contenders for the title, Vitoria Guimaraes are drifting further from the top and are now trailing leaders Benfica by 17 points. They have recorded one win in their last five league contests, drawing once and losing thrice.

Os Vimaranenses lost their last clash with Porto 1-0 – their third straight home defeat at the hands of the visitors. The hosts are also winless in their last five matches, conceding three defeats. With three teams hard on their heels, Vitoria Guimaraes must avoid another defeat if they are to safeguard their sixth spot.

Porto had a triumphant campaign last season, winning the Primeira Liga, the Portuguese Cup, and the Portuguese Super Cup. They also topped Group B of the ongoing UEFA Champions League and will face Inter Milan in the round of 16 next month. On the home front, they sit third in the standings - five points away from the top.

Dragões have not recorded a defeat in their last 10 outings in all competitions. They have suffered only one loss in their last 10 league contests, winning six times and drawing thrice. They are a point shy of second-placed Sporting Braga (36-37), who could cede their spot if they fail to win and if Porto prevail at Guimarães.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vitoria Guimaraes have lost in all their last five clashes with Porto.

Vitoria Guimaraes have won once in their last five home clashes with Porto, losing four times.

Vitoria Guimaraes have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home matches.

Porto have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five away matches.

Vitoria Guimaraes have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Porto have won four times and drawn once.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Prediction

The hosts will be without Tomás Händel, who is recovering from a knee injury. Anderson Silva and Nélson Luz (two goals each) will man their attacking battery.

The visitors will miss the services of injured left-back Zaidu and attacker Evanilson. The hosts will be watching out for Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi, the league’s second-highest scorer with 10 goals.

Porto are expected to win based on their form and resolve to snatch the top spot.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 1-3 Porto

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Porto

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Porto to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Vitoria Guimaraes to score - Yes

