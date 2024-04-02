Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024 

Vitoria Guimaraes welcome Porto to Estadio D. Afonso Henriques for the first leg of their Taca de Portugal semi-final tie on Wednesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Moreirense at the same venue in the Primeira Liga over the weekend. Jota Silva's strike midway through the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Porto, meanwhile, fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Estoril in league action. They were reduced to 10 men 20 minutes into the second half following Diogo Costa's 65th-minute dismissal. Their hosts promptly took advantage with Cassiano scoring the match-winner four minutes later.

The Dragons will now turn their focus to the Taca de Portugal and booked their spot at this stage with a 2-1 away win over Santa Clara in the quarterfinal. Guimaraes qualified with a 3-1 home win over Gil Vicente in the last round.

Sporting Lisbon or Benfica lie in wait for the winner of this tie in the final next month.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 78th meeting between the two sides. Porto have 58 wins to their name, Vitoria Guimaraes were victorious on eight occasions while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2023 when Porto claimed a 2-1 away win in the league.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Porto's last five competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Vitoria Guimaraes' last six competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Porto have won the last 10 head-to-head games on the bounce.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Prediction

Vitoria Guimaraes are seeking to win a second Taca de Portugal title. Os Conquistadores are coming into the game in fine form, having won their last four games on the bounce.

Porto, by contrast, have blown hot and cold and this might represent their best shot at glory this season. However, they can count on their 10-game winning run in this fixture.

We are tipping Sergio Conceicao's side to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 1-2 Porto

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals