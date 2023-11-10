Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Vitoria Guimaraes and Porto will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 11 clash on Saturday (November 11th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Moreirense last weekend. Andre Luis scored the match-winner in the 76th minute.

Porto, meanwhile, dispatched Antwerp with a routine 2-0 home win in the UEFA Champions League. Evanilson and Pepe scored in either half to guide their side to all three points.

The Dragons will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last league game saw them suffer a shock 1-0 defeat to Estoril on home turf.

The defeat left them in third spot in the league with 22 points to show for their efforts in 10 games. Vitoria Guimaraes sit in fifth spot with 19 points to their name in the Primeira Liga.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have 45 wins from their last 76 games against Virotia Guimaraes. Saturday's hosts have eight wins to their name, while 11 games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent clash came in May 2023 when Porto secured a 3-0 home victory.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Porto are unbeaten in the last 10 head-to-head games, winning each of the last nine.

Vitoria Guimaraes have the second-best home record in the league, with 12 points from five games.

Porto have the best away defensive record in the league with just three goals conceded in five games on their travels.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Prediction

Porto's shock defeat in the league last weekend saw them fall off the pace in the title race. They rebounded with a victory in the UEFA Champions League to keep knockout qualification hopes alive.

Sergio Conceicao will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the league to avoid falling further behind leaders Sporting Lisbon. Vitoria Guimaraes secured European football with a sixth-place finish last season and are on course for another continental spot this term.

Porto have won their last nine games against Guimaraes and we are backing this streak to continue.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 1-2 Porto

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porto to score over 1.5 goals