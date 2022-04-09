Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Vitoria Guimaraes entertain league leaders Porto at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 win at Moreirense in their previous outing. They remain in sixth place in the league standings. The outcome of the game won't affect their position in the table as they are seven points behind fifth-placed Gil Vicente and five points ahead of seventh-placed Estoril Praia.

Porto are the only undefeated side in the competition and made it four wins in a row last time around as they overcame Santa Clara 3-0 in their home fixture.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Head-to-Head

The two north Portuguese rivals have squared off 66 times across all competitions. The visiting side have dominated the proceedings against the hosts with 51 wins to their name.

Os Vimaranenses have come out on top five times and 10 games between the two sides have ended in draws. Dragões are on a seven-game winning streak in this fixture and came from behind to secure a 2-1 win at the Estádio do Dragão in the reverse fixture in November.

Vitoria Guimaraes form guide (Primeira Liga): W-L-W-W-L

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Team News

Vitoria Guimaraes

The hosts will be without the services of Tomás Handel and André Almeida with injuries, while Tiago Silva and Alfa Semedo will serve one-match suspensions here due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Tomas Handel, André Almeida

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tiago Silva, Alfa Semedo

Porto

Matheus Uribe was taken off the field against Santa Clara and has been diagnosed with a thigh injury. He won't be making the trip to Guimaraes. Wilson Manafá and Bruno Costa are the other two injuries for the visiting side.

Injuries: Wilson Manafa, Wilson Manafá, Bruno Costa

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Predicted XI

Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bruno Varela (GK); Miguel Ângelo Gomes Ferreira Magalhães, Abdul Mumin, Toni Borevkovic, Rafa Soares; Geny Catamo, Nelson da Luz, Nicolas Janvier; Rochinha, Oscar Estupinan, Ruben Lameiras

Porto (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Fabio Vieira, Stephen Eustaquio, Vitinha, Otavio; Evanilson, Toni Martinez

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Porto Prediction

Porto have won their last 11 away games and are the favorites against their eastern rivals here. The hosts have scored in their last eight games at home and are expected to find the back of the net here.

While the hosts can put up a fight, they are not expected to secure a win against the league leaders.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 1-2 Porto

