Vitoria Guimaraes vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2025

Vitoria Guimaraes and Rio Ave will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round 31 fixture on Sunday (April 27th). The game will be played at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.

The home side will be hoping to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat they suffered to Benfica at the same venue last weekend. Vangelis Pavlidis broke the deadlock in the 21st minute and completed his brace in the 86th minute after Alvaro Carreras made it two in the 77th.

Rio Ave, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their Taca de Portugal semifinal tie. Viktor Gyokeres scored a brace to help his side progress with a 4-1 aggregate win.

Vilacondenses will shift their focus to the league, where their last game saw them held to a 1-1 draw at home to Santa Clara.

The stalemate left them in 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 23 points from 30 games. Vitoria are fifth on 48 points.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vitoria Guimaraes have 23 wins from the last 50 head-to-head games. Rio Ave were victorious 13 times while 14 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in December 2024 when the two sides canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw.

Five of Vitoria's last six games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Rio Ave have won just one of their last eight games (six losses).

Vitoria's last five league games have produced an average of 8.8 corner kicks.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Rio Ave Prediction

Sporting Lisbon and Benfica's progression to the final of the Portuguese Cup means fifth spot would be enough to secure continental football this season in the Primeira Liga. Vitoria Guiamaraes currently hold onto the final spot but have little margin for error with Santa Clara hot on their heels.

Rio Ave have little left to play for, having all but guaranteed safety from relegation. They were victorious on their most recent away game, which ended a four-game losing run.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 1-0 Rio Ave

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vitoria Guimaraes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

