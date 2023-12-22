Vitoria Guimaraes vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Vitoria Guimaraes will welcome Rio Ave to Estadio D. Afonso Henriques for a Primeira Liga matchday 15 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Boavista last weekend. They took the lead through Jota Silva's strike on the half-hour mark and held on to their lead until injury time. Tiago Morais drew the game level from the spot in the third minute of added time.

Rio Ave also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Vizela. Both goals came after the break, with Samuel Essende breaking the deadlock in the 55th minute while Emmanuel Boateng drew the game level in the 72nd minute.

The draw left them in 15th spot, having garnered 12 points from 14 games. Vitoria Guimaraes are fifth with 26 points to show for their efforts in 14 games.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 48th meeting between the two sides. Vitoria Guimaraes have 22 wins to their name, Rio Ave were victorious on 12 occasions while 13 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2023 when Guimaraes claimed a 1-0 away victory.

Vitoria Guimareas' last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with four games in this run producing over 2.5 goals.

Seven of Rio Ave's last eight competition games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Vitoria Guimaraes' last six competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Rio Ave are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak in the league, drawing each of their last four.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Rio Ave Prediction

Vitoria Guimaraes have had another routine campaign and find themselves behind the big four in the standings. Their games have been richly entertaining and another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Rio Ave are on a good run of form, with draws being the order of the day in their most recent games.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 3-1 Rio Ave

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vitoria Guimaraes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Vitoria Guimaraes to score over 1.5 goals