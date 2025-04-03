Vitoria Guimaraes vs Santa Clara Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Vitoria Guimaraes and Santa Clara will trade tackles in a Primeira Liga round 28 clash on Saturday (April 5th). The game will be played at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Moreirense last weekend. They went behind to Guilherme Schettine in the 31st minute, while Telmo Arcenjo equalized six minutes later. Arcanjo put the visitors ahead five minutes into the second half, while Bernardo equalized with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Santa Clara, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Nacional. Joao Costa broke the deadlock in the third minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Ad

Trending

The victory left Os Açorianos in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 46 points from 27 games. Vitoria Guimaraes are sixth with 42 points to their name.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vitoria Guimaraes have 11 wins from the last 21 head-to-head games. Santa Clara were victorious eight times while two games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Santa Clara claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Santa Clara's last six games have produced less than three goals, with five games in this sequence seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Vitoria have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games across competitions.

Vitoria's last five home games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Ad

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Santa Clara Prediction

Vitoria Guimaraes have been ever-present in the UEFA Conference League, having participated in all three editions to this point. Os Conquistadores will be looking to make it four on the trot but might have to win here to make this a reality.

Santa Clara know that victory here would take them seven points clear of their visitors with six games to go. Their games are typically low-scoring affairs.

Ad

This game could ostensibly be a direct knockout for the final European spot, depending on results in the cup. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 1-0 Santa Clara

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Santa Clara Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vitoria Guimaraes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback