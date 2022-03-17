Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting CP prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Vitoria Guimaraes are set to play Sporting CP at the Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques on Saturday in the Primeira Liga.

Vitoria Guimaraes come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Vasco Seabra's Maritimo in the league. A late second-half goal from French midfielder Nicolas Janvier sealed the deal for Pepa's Vitoria Guimaraes.

Sporting CP, on the other hand, beat Ricardo Sa Pinto's Moreirense 2-0 in the Primeira Liga. First-half goals from experienced Algerian striker Islam Slimani and Portugal international Paulinho secured the win for Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting CP Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sporting CP hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost four and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Primeira Liga, with Sporting CP beating Vitoria Guimaraes 1-0. A first-half goal from Uruguayan centre-back Sebastian Coates ensured victory for Sporting CP.

Vitoria Guimaraes form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-L-L-L

Sporting CP form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-D-W-D

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting CP Team News

Vitoria Guimaraes

Vitoria Guimaraes could be without young midfielder Tomas Handel. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Pepa is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tomas Handel

Suspended: None

Sporting CP

Meanwhile, Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is expected to have a full squad to choose from, with the squad having no known issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting CP Predicted XI

Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Bruno Varela, Miguel Maga, Jorge Fernandes, Toni Borevkovic, Rafa Soares, Alfa Semedo, Ricardo Quaresma, Andre Almeida, Nicolas Janvier, Rochinha, Oscar Estupinan

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan, Luis Neto, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Porro, Joao Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Matheus Reis, Marcus Edwards, Pedro Goncalves, Islam Slimani

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting CP Prediction

Vitoria Guimaraes are 6th in the league, and have won their last two league games. Colombian striker Oscar Estupinan has led the line well for the club, and has registered 11 league goals this season.

Sporting CP, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. They are six points behind league leaders Porto, but Ruben Amorim's work has caught the attention of clubs across Europe. Manchester United have been linked with the Portuguese tactician.

Sporting CP should win.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 0-1 Sporting CP

Edited by Abhinav Anand