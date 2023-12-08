Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Vitoria Guimaraes will welcome Sporting Lisbon to Estadio Afonso Henriques for a Primeira Liga matchday 13 fixture on Saturday (December 9th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over SC Farense last weekend. Tomas Ribeiro and Joao Silva scored either side of Bruno Duarte to help the visitors leave with all three points.

Sporting Lisbon, meanwhile, came from behind to claim maximum points in a 3-1 home win over Gil Vicente. Ruben Fernandes gave Vicente the lead in the 34th minute, but Pedro Tiba's 42nd-minute own goal drew the game level. Viktor Gyokeres then scored a second half brace within the space of four minutes to complete the comeback.

The victory saw them climb to the summit of the standings, having garnered 31 points from 12 games. Vitoria Guimaraes are fifth with 22 points to show for their efforts in 12 games.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 69th meeting between the two sides. Sporting Lisbon have 49 wins to their name while Guimaraes were victorious on nine occasions. .

Their most recent clash came in April 2023 when Sporting Lisbon claimed a 2-0 away win.

Sporting CP have won eight of the last nine head-to-head games, including each of the last six.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Vitoria Guimaraes' last eight games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Sporting Lisbon's last seven competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals, with six games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Vitoria Guimaraes are on course for another season of continental football but their recent record against Sporting has not been great.

Sporting Lisbon, for their part, took advantage of Benfica's slip to go top of the table and Ruben Amorim's side will look to remain there with a victory here. Games involving the two sides this season have tended to be high-scoring affairs and this trend could continue.

We are backing the visiting side to claim maximum points with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting to score over 1.5 goals