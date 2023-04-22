Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2023

Vitoria Guimaraes will welcome Sporting to the Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques in the Primeira Liga on Monday.

The hosts have endured a poor run in their recent league games and have suffered defeats in four of their last five games. In their previous outing, they suffered a 2-1 away defeat against Famalicao, who jumped to sixth place at their expense in the league table.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight league outings. They were held to a 1-1 draw by fifth-placed Arouca last time around. Antony gave Arouca the lead in the first half which was canceled out by Pedro Gonçalves's 87th-minute penalty.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Juventus in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. They fell just short of sealing their place in the semi-finals as they were eliminated 2-1 on aggregate.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 131 times in all competitions since 1958. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings with 76 wins to their name.

The hosts have been able to get the better of the capital club 21 times and 34 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are on a five-game winning run against the hosts, keeping four clean sheets in that period.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six Primeira Liga away games, recording four wins in that period.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 57-27 in 28 league games this season, though they have fared slightly similarly defensively. Sporting have conceded 27 goals while the hosts have conceded 33 goals in 28 games.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting Prediction

Vitoria have failed to score in their last two home games in the Primeira Liga. They have just one win to their name against the visitors since 2014, with that victory coming at home in 2018. Their winless run of five games is a cause for concern but they will be looking for a better outing at home.

Leões are undefeated in their last eight meetings against the hosts. They also head into the match on a six-match unbeaten run in their travels. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last five away games.

Considering the hosts' poor form and Sporting's recent away record, we expect the visitors to come out on top.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 1-2 Sporting

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pedro Gonçalves to score or assist any time - Yes

