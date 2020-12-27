Vitoria SC vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Reigning champions Porto will travel to Guimarães in their midweek Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture to take on Vitoria SC.

Both clubs have four wins from their last five outings, with the hosts on a three-game winning streak. Porto, on the other hand, made it four wins in a row heading into the away fixture after defeating fierce rivals Benfica 2-0 in their Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira final match.

Vitoria SC vs Porto Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other 63 times across all competitions. As one would expect, Porto have an advantage in the head-to-head record, having won 48 times against Vitoria.

The hosts have just five wins to their name, while 10 games have ended in a draw. Dragões have won the last three meetings, while the last win for Vitoria came in the 2018-19 season.

🔵⚪ Recorda os nossos golos em Guimarães na época passada ⚽#FCPorto #VSCFCP pic.twitter.com/t6Ntv2AWCJ — FC Porto (@FCPorto) December 26, 2020

Vitoria SC form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Porto form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Vitoria SC vs Porto Team News

For the hosts, Yann Bisseck, Mascarenhas, Mikel Agu and Joseph Amoah are out on account of injuries. Alhassan Wakaso has been out of action for the last year and a half but has resumed training since.

Zie Ouattara tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and is a doubt for this crucial home fixture.

André Amaro, bem-vindo à “mesa dos adultos” 👶🍽💎 pic.twitter.com/YjDaLkp9Hp — Vitória Sport Clube (@VitoriaSC1922) December 22, 2020

Injuries: Yann Bisseck, Mascarenhas, Mikel Agu, Joseph Amoah

Doubtful: Zie Ouattara, Alhassan Wakaso

Suspensions: None

Chancel Mbemba was injured in Porto's cup game against Benfica.

For their 50 miles trip to Guimaraes, Porto have Mouhamed Mbaye, Ivan Marcano and Chancel Mbemba are on the treatment table. Mbemba was forced off due to an injury in their Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira fixture and the extent of his injury is still unknown.

Advertisement

Injuries: Mouhamed Mbaye, Ivan Marcano, Chancel Mbemba

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Vitoria SC vs Porto Predicted XI

Vitoria SC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bruno Varela; Falaye Sacko, Jorge Fernandes, Abdul Mumin, Gideon Mensah; André André, André Almeida, Pepelu; Ricardo Quaresma, Rochinha, Óscar Estupiñán

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Pepe, Diogo Leite, Nanu; Sergi Oliveira, Jesus Corona, Mateus Uribe, Otavio; Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi

Vitoria SC vs Porto Prediction

Vitoria have done well to rise to fifth in the standings despite scoring just 11 goals in their ten league games this season. They have the joint-best defensive record in the league, conceding just seven goals so far.

They take on the league's most prolific team in their midweek fixture, so it should make for an interesting match between the two teams who've been in fine form in recent games. We predict a narrow win for the visitors here.

Prediction: Vitoria SC 0-1 Porto