Vitoria vs Atletico Goianiense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileirao Serie A 2024 

Vitoria host Atletico Goianiense at the Estadio Manoel Barradas on Saturday (June 1) in the Brasileirao Serie A. The hosts have endured a difficult run of results on promotion, as they find themselves 18th in the points table with one point.

They lost 2-1 to Vasco da Gama in their last league outing, finding themselves two goals down before Iury Castilho came off the bench to net a late consolation goal.

Atletico, meanwhile, haven't fared any better, as they remain winless in the new campaign. They lost 1-0 by Cruzeiro last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances before their opponents clinched a late victory.

Vitoria vs Atletico Goianiense Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between Vitoria and Atletico, who lead 4-3. The two sides last faced off in a Brasileirao Serie B clash in August, which ended goalless.

Vitoria Form Guide in Brasileirao Serie A: L-L-L-D-L

Atletico GO Form Guide in Brasileirao Serie A: L-D-L-L-L

Vitoria vs Atletico Goianiense Team News

Vitoria

The hosts will be without Lepo, Everaldo, Jean Mota and Willian this weekend due to injuries. Janderson came off injured against Botafogo last time out and is a doubt, while Camutanga is set to miss out due to suspension.

Injured: Lepo, Everaldo, Jean Mota, Willian

Doubtful: Janderson

Suspended: Camutanga

Atletico Goianiense

Internacional loanee Gustavo Campanharo is dealing with a groin injury and will miss out.

Injured: Gustavo Campanharo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vitoria vs Atletico Goianiense Predicted XIs

Vitoria (4-2-3-1): Lucas Arcanjo; Zeca, Bruno Uvini, Wagner Leonardo, Patric Calmon; Rodrigo Andrade, Dudu; Daniel Junior, Matheuzinho, Iury Castilho; Luiz Adriano

Atletico GO (4-3-3): Ronaldo; Maguinho, Adriano Martins, Alix Vinicius, Guilherme Romao; Rhaldney, Lucas Kal, Gabriel Baralhas; Shaylon, Vagner Love, Luiz Fernando

Vitoria vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction

Vitoria are on a five-game losing streak and are without a win in eight games. They have lost three of their last four home games.

Atletico, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after going winless in four. They are unbeaten in two away games and should pick up a point.

Prediction: Vitoria 1-1 Atletico

