Vitoria vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Vitoria will host Benfica at the Dom Afonso Henriques on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side are flying at the moment as they continue to establish themselves as the fifth-best team in Portugal and currently sit fifth in the league standings with 48 points from 29 matches.

They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 1-0 victory away at Gil Vicente last time out, with Gustavo Silva coming off the bench to score the game-winner and register his 10th goal of the campaign.

Benfica are also in fine form as they continue their push for the Primeira Liga title. They, however, missed out on the chance to assert themselves in the driving seat last weekend as they played out a disappointing 2-2 home draw against Arouca and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points following Vangelis Pavlidis' go-ahead strike late in the game before their opponents drew level at the death.

The visitors, who have dropped back down to second place, are level on points with league leaders Sporting Lisbon and have little margin for errors if they are to emerge as champions at the end of the season.

Vitoria vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 183 meetings between Vitoria and Benfica. The home side have won just 25 of those games while the visitors have won 127 times, with their other 31 contests ending level.

The Eagles are on an outstanding 30-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2013.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Benfica have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the Portuguese top-flight this season, with 71 goals scored and 25 conceded.

Vitoria vs Benfica Prediction

Os Conquistadores have won five of their last six league games and have lost just once in the competition all year. They have lost just one home league game all season and will be looking to give the title contenders a tough time this weekend.

Bruno Lage's men are undefeated in their last six matches, picking up five wins in that period. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should come out on top in what could be a closely contested affair.

Prediction: Vitoria 1-2 Benfica

Vitoria vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups at the Dom Afonso Henriques)

