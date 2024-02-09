Vitoria vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Vitoria will host Benfica at the Dom Afonso Henriques on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have performed very well in the league this season and are now pushing for the continental places in the table. They beat Vizela 1-0 in their last league outing, with Andre Silva heading home a late winner after Tiago Silva had squandered a chance to open the scoring from the spot.

Vitoria sit fifth in the table with 39 points and will be looking to continue their strong run of results this Sunday.

Benfica are enjoying a brilliant run of results at the moment as they continue their push for a successful title defense. They beat Gil Vicente 3-0 last time out in the Primeira Liga before picking up a narrow 2-1 away victory over Vizela in the Taca da Portugal quarterfinals on Thursday.

The visitors sit atop the Primeira Liga standings with 51 points from 20 games. They are two points above second-placed Sporting and will be looking to widen that gap here.

Vitoria vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 181 meetings between Vitoria and Benfica. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 126 times. There have been 30 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last 28 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2013.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Eight of Vitoria's 12 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Benfica have the best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal concession tally of 12.

Vitoria vs Benfica Prediction

Vitoria are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won five of their last six games across all competitions. They have won their last seven home matches and will be looking forward to Sunday's clash.

Benfica are on a three-game winning streak and have won all but one of their last 12 matches. Although both sides are in top form ahead of their weekend matchup, the sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Roger Schmidt's men come out on top here.

Prediction: Vitoria 1-2 Benfica

Vitoria vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)