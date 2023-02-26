Vitoria vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2023

In a clash between two teams from the upper half of the Primeira Liga standings, fifth-placed Vitoria welcome fierce rivals Braga to the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques on Monday (February 27).

Vitoria bounced back well from an eight-game winless run, winning three games, before their winning run got snapped in a goalless draw against Casa Pia last weekend.

Braga, meanwhile, have won their last three Primeira Liga games, including a 2-0 home win over Arouca last Sunday. They're third in the standings and have a 15-point lead over the hosts.

The visitors failed to build on their good domestic form in their UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs against Fiorentina, though, falling to a 7-2 aggregate defeat.

Vitoria vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Portuguese rivals contest the Derbi do Minho. Ahead of their 119th meeting, Braga lead 49-45.

The visitors have won eight of their last nine Primeira Liga games.

Braga have lost just once to Vitoria since 2017.

The visitors have won both their meetings with Vitoria this season, including a 3-2 win in the Taca de Portugal last month.

Vitoria have just one win in their last seven home meetings in the Primeira Liga against Braga, failing to score in five.

Both teams have conceded 20 goals in 21 league games this season, but Braga have outscored the hosts 47-19.

Vitoria vs Braga Prediction

Vitoria have lost just twice at home in the Primeira Liga this season. They have seen an upturn in form, winning three of their last four games and keeping three clean sheets. However, they lost both their meetings with Braga this term.

Braga, meanwhile, have fared well on their travels, losing just twice in the league, including a 5-0 reverse to Sporting earlier this month. They diasappointed in the Europa Conference League knockut playoffs, though.

They have scored at least twice in four of their last five away league games. Considering their recent form against Vitoria, Braga should eke out a narrow win in a goalfest.

Prediction: Vitoria 2-3 Braga

Vitoria vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Simon Banza to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes