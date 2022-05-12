Vitoria vs Fortaleza prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa do Brasil 2021-22

The Copa do Brasil returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Vitoria and Fortaleza square off at the Estádio Manoel Barradas on Friday.

The hosts will be looking to overturn their three-goal deficit after suffering a 3-0 defeat against the Atezados back in April’s reverse leg.

Vitoria failed to make it two wins from two last Tuesday as they were held to a goalless draw away to Aparecidense.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Manaus on April 30 which saw their four-game losing streak come to an end.

Vitoria have now turned their attention to the Copa do Brasil, where they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Fortaleza in the first leg of their third-round clash on April 20.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, failed to find their feet last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with Sao Paulo in Serie A.

They have now failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions, picking up two draws and losing one in that time.

While Fortaleza will be looking to end this dry spell, they have struggled to get going on the road, where they are currently on a five-game winless run.

Vitoria vs Fortaleza Head-To-Head

With four wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Fortaleza boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Vitoria have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Vitoria Form Guide: D-W-L-L-L

Fortaleza Form Guide: D-D-L-W-W

Vitoria vs Fortaleza Team News

Vitoria

Vitoria head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Fortaleza

Like Vitoria, the visitors boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Vitoria vs Fortaleza Predicted XI

Vitoria Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lucas Arcanjo; Guilherme Lazaroni, Marco Antonio, Danilo Cardoso; Sanchez Costa, Léo Gomes, Gabriel Santiago, João Pedro; Alisson Santos, Santiago Tréllez, Jefferson Renan

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-4-3): Max Walef; Brayan Ceballos, Marcelo Conceicao, Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Jose Welison, Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Lima, Moises Vieira, Silvio Romero

Vitoria vs Fortaleza Prediction

Vitoria face the daunting task of overturning a three-goal deficit following their 3-0 defeat in the first leg back in April. We predict the visitors will do enough to claim the win and comfortably progress to the next round.

Prediction: Vitoria 0-2 Fortaleza

