Vitoria vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Vitoria will welcome Palmeiras to Estádio Manoel Barradas in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. Leão da Barra are 15th in the league table, winning just three of their 17 league games this season. The visitors have won 10 of their 15 games and are third in the standings, trailing league leaders Flamengo by four points.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games, although three of these have ended in draws. They met Mirassol in their previous league outing last week and were held to a 1-1 draw.

Verdão saw their unbeaten streak end after four games earlier this week as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Corinthians in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil round of 16. They had defeated Gremio 1-0 in the Brazilian Serie A last week, with Facundo Torres scoring the winner in the third minute.

Vitoria vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 45 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 26 wins. Leão da Barra have nine wins and 10 games have ended in draws.

Both teams had registered away wins while keeping clean sheets in their two league meetings last season.

No team has played more draws (8) in the Brazilian Serie A this season than the hosts. Verdão, meanwhile, have played the fewest draws (2).

Vitoria are unbeaten in their last three home games in the Serie A, keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 12 away games in the Brazilian Serie A, recording 10 wins.

Six of the last eight meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Vitoria vs Palmeiras Prediction

While Rubro-negro head into the match on a four-game unbeaten streak, they have won just one of their last 11 games. They have lost their last two home games in this fixture, without scoring, and will look to improve upon that record.

Alviverde have won three of their last four games, scoring six goals. Just one of their three defeats in Serie A this season has been registered on their travels.

Considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture and better goalscoring record, we back Verdão to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Vitoria 1-2 Palmeiras

Vitoria vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

