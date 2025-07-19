Vitoria vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Vitoria and Red Bull Bragantino square off at the Estádio Manoel Barradas on Sunday. While Fernando Seabra’s men could move level with Cruzeiro at the top of the table, the hosts find themselves languishing in the danger zone and will be looking to secure a morale-boosting result this weekend.

Vitoria turned in a defensive masterclass in midweek as they held Botafogo to a goalless draw when the two sides met at the Olympic Stadium.

However, with that result, Fabio Carille’s side have gone eight consecutive matches without a win across all competitions, losing five and claiming three draws since beating Cerro Largo 1-0 in the Copa Sudamericana back in May.

Vitoria have picked up just 12 points from their 14 Serie A matches so far to sit 18th in the league standings, but could move into 13th place with a win this weekend.

Like this weekend’s hosts, Red Bull Bragantino failed to come away with maximum points last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sao Paulo on home turf.

Before that, Seabra’s men saw their three-game winning run come to an end on June 12 courtesy of a 3-0 defeat against Bahia, before bouncing back in a 2-1 victory after the Club World Cup break on July 13.

Bragantino have picked up eight wins and three draws from their 14 league matches to collect 27 points and sit third in the table, three points behind first-placed Cruzeiro.

Vitoria vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Red Bull Bragantino boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Vitoria have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the two sides have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Red Bull Bragantino have won all but one of their last five Serie A away matches, with a 1-1 stalemate at Gremio on May 10 being the exception.

Vitoria have failed to win six of their last seven home games across all competitions, losing three and claiming three draws since April 24.

Vitoria vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Vitoria and Red Bull Bragantino head into the weekend in contrasting form, with Carille’s men failing to win their last eight games across all competitions.

Bragantino have also been tough to crack on the road and we predict they will do just enough to secure all three points at the Estádio Manoel Barradas.

Prediction: Vitoria 1-3 Red Bull Bragantino

Vitoria vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bragantino to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Bragantino’s last seven games)

Tip 3: First to score - Bragantino (The visitors have also netted the opening goal in five of their last seven outings)

