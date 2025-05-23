Vitoria vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25, 2025 

Vitoria and Santos battle for three points in a Brasileiro Serie A round 10 clash on Sunday at the Barradao.
The hosts will look to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at Bahia last weekend. They were handed a lifeline when Bahia were reduced to 10 men just five minutes into the game following Jean Lucas' dismissal.
However, Bahia went ahead through Erick Pulgar midway through the first half. Renato Kayzer equalised in the 54th minute, but Michel Araujo restored Bahia's lead two minutes after coming on. Vitoria were reduced to 10 men when Pepe was sent off in the 71st minute, three minutes after coming on.
Santos meanwhile, fell to a shootout defeat at CRB in the Copa do Brasil. The two sides could not be separated in a goalless draw in regulation time, with CRB advancing with a 5-4 victory on penalties.
Alvinegro now shift their focus to the league scene, where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat at Corinthians. The loss left them in 19th spot in the standings, having garnered five points from nine games, while Vitoria are 16th with nine points.
Vitoria vs Santos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Santos have 17 wins from their last 29 head-to-head games with Vitoria, losing seven.
- This will be their first meeting since October 2018 when Santos claimed a 1-0 away win.
- Vitoria's last seven games across competitions to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.
- Santos are winless in seven games, losing four.
- Seven of Vitoria's last eight home games have seen both sides score.
Vitoria vs Santos Prediction
Vitoria are unbeaten in three home games and have lost one of their last five games in front of their fans.
Santos, meanwhile, returned to the top flight at the first time of asking, having won Serie B following their first relegation from the Brazilian Serie A in their 111-year history in 2023.
Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Vitoria 1-1 Santos
Vitoria vs Santos Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals