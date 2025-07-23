Vitoria vs Sport Recife Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Vitoria and Sport Recife return to action in Brasileiro Serie A when they go head-to-head on Wednesday. Daniel Paulista’s men, who have failed to win their last four visits to the Estadio Manoel Barradas since October 2017, will look to end this eight-year drought and secure their first victory of the season.

Experienced forward Renato Kayzer made the difference for Vitoria last Sunday as his sixth-minute strike was enough to hand them a 1-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino at the Estadio Manoel Barradas.

This was a much-needed result for Fabio Carille’s side, who had failed to win their previous eight matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming two draws since mid-May.

Vitoria have picked up 15 points from their 15 Serie A matches so far to sit 15th in the league table but could rise level with 11th-placed Ceará with a win on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Sport Recife continue to struggle in the big leagues as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Botafogo at the Ilha do Retiro last weekend.

Having gained promotion from the second tier last season, Paulista’s men have failed to win their opening 13 Serie A games, losing 10 and claiming three draws so far.

Sport Recife are early favourites to go down this season as they sit rock-bottom in the league standings with three points from a possible 36, 13 points away from safety.

Vitoria vs Sport Recife Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, Vitoria boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sport Recife have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Vitoria are unbeaten in their last five games against Paulista’s men, picking up two draws and winning their most recent three clashes since a 3-1 defeat in June 2019.

Sport Recife currently holds the division's worst attacking record, having scored just five goals so far — five fewer than any other side in the division.

Vitoria vs Sport Recife Prediction

Sport Recife have endured a turbulent return to the Brazilian top flight and will journey to the Estadio Manoel Barradas looking to finally get their season up and running.

However, Vitoria are favorites on paper, and given their home advantage, we fancy them to heap more misery on the out-of-sorts visitors.

Prediction: Vitoria 2-0 Sport Recife

Vitoria vs Sport Recife Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vitoria to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Vitoria’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in the visitors’ last six outings)

