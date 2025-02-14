Vitoria vs Sporting Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

Vitoria will host Sporting Braga at the Dom Afonso Henriques on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have endured an overall underwhelming season, prompting the dismissal of head coach Daniel Sousa, with the side sitting seventh in the table with 30 points from 21 matches.

They were held to a goalless draw away at Famalicao last time out, managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest despite recording over 70% possession.

Sporting Braga, meanwhile, are in fine form at the moment and are now pushing for Champions League football. They coasted to a 2-0 victory over 10-man Gil Vicente in their last match, with 19-year-old Roger Fernandes scoring a goal in either half to snap a 12-game barren streak in the league and secure the points for the Archbishops.

The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 43 points from 21 matches. They are just four points behind second-placed Benfica and will be looking to reduce that gap this Sunday.

Vitoria vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 143 meetings between Vitoria and Braga. The home side have won 53 of those games while the visitors have won seven more with their other 30 contests ending level.

The two teams have been closely matched in their recent editions of this fixture, picking up three wins apiece in their last eight league contests.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Only one of Vitoria's five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

The Archbishops have the fourth-best offensive and defensive records in the Portuguese top flight this season with 38 goals scored and 20 conceded.

Vitoria vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Vitoria have won just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last 11 games at the Dom Afonso Henriques, a run dating back to the start of October and will head into this one as slight favorites.

Braga have won their last four games on the trot and six of their last seven. They have won their last six away league games and should win here as well.

Prediction: Vitoria 1-2 Sporting Braga

Vitoria vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

