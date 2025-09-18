Vitoria vs Sporting Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Vitoria will host Sporting Braga at the Dom Afonso Henriques on Saturday in the sixth round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts will be looking to build on their last result and push higher up the league table.
Vitoria enjoyed a deserved 2-0 win over Estrela Amadora on their return from the international break last weekend to move up to eighth place on the league table after five games played. The Conquerors, who only narrowly missed out on European qualification last season, will be aiming to string together a good run of results early in the season to ensure a top-five finish.
Braga are one point and one place above Saturday's hosts despite suffering their first loss of the season in a 1-0 defeat against Gil Vicente on Sunday. The defeat ended the visitors' 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions and marked only their second loss in their last 25 games. Carlos Vicens' side will be keen to get back to winning ways ahead of a return to European football next midweek.
Vitoria vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 145th meeting between the two sides. Vitoria have won 53 of the previous 144 meetings, 31 have ended in draws and Braga have won the remaining 60.
- Both teams have scored 12 goals each across the last 10 editions of this fixture.
- Three of the last 10 meetings between the sides have ended in draws, the hosts have won three while the visitors have won the remaining four.
- Only two teams in the Portuguese top-flight have scored more than Braga’s 10 goals after the opening five games of the league season.
- Vitoria have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight Primeira Liga outings since last season.
Vitoria vs Sporting Braga Prediction
The Conquerors are slight underdogs going into the weekend despite having the home advantage and will need to be at their best to get a result against Braga.
The Archbishops will be confident to get at least a point on the road and will rely on their stronger offensive record to secure an outright win.
Prediction: Vitoria 1-2 Sporting Braga
Vitoria vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Braga
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have featured more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have gotten on the scoresheet in five of their last seven matchups)