Vitória SC vs Sporting CP prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Sporting CP travel to Guimarães as the league leaders in the Portuguese Primeira Liga in their weekend matchup against Vitória SC at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques.

After Benfica's shock 3-0 defeat to Boavista earlier this week, Sporting remain the only unbeaten side in the league and will be looking to extend their run against sixth-placed Vitoria, who have the best defensive record in the top-flight.

Defender o 🏰 com tudo o que temos! ⚔



Vitória SC 🆚 Sporting CP, brevemente em exibição 🍿 pic.twitter.com/r7XMkefYrF — Vitória Sport Clube (@VitoriaSC1922) November 4, 2020

Vitória SC vs Sporting CP Head-to-Head

Vitoria and Sporting have squared off 60 times across all competitions since 1991. Leões have been the dominant side in this fixture and have recorded 38 wins against Os Vimaranenses. The hosts have only won eight games against their Lisbon rivals while 14 games have ended in a draw.

The last meeting between the two sides in June this year ended in a 2-2 draw after Sporting had won their previous two meetings at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Vitoria's last two wins against Sporting have come at home, so they might fancy their chances of causing an upset on Saturday night.

Vitória SC form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Sporting CP form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Advertisement

Vitória SC vs Sporting CP Team News

For Vitoria, Alhassan Wakaso is a long-term absentee and is only expected back in the new year. Lyle Foster, Joseph Amoah and Matheus Mascarenhas have not featured in the last four fixtures, and should sit this one out as well.

Defender Jorge Fernandes served his one-game suspension in Vitoria's win over Gil Vicente and is expected to start against Sporting. Coach João Henriques has fielded the same starting XI in most of their fixtures this season, and we do not expect any changes in the squad for this crucial home game.

Manhã de trabalho no ‘escritório’ mais bonito do 🌍.



Faz retweet se tu também já não aguentas as saudades do Estádio D. Afonso Henriques! 🏰 pic.twitter.com/gktEHUJKhB — Vitória Sport Clube (@VitoriaSC1922) November 4, 2020

Injured: Alhassan Wakaso (knee), Matheus Mascarenhas (knee), Lyle Foster (muscle), Joseph Amoah (undisclosed)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting CP will not be able to call upon the services of Bruno Tabata and Vitorino Antunes, as they continue their recovery from injuries.

All of the players who took part in their 4-0 thrashing of Tondela at home took part in their latest training-cum-recovery session and are available for this game.

𝗗𝗶𝗮 𝗱𝗲 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗼 ✅



A preparação para o duelo com o Vitória SC continua 💪 #SportingCP pic.twitter.com/V5wSkNr5JR — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) November 4, 2020

Advertisement

Injured: Bruno Tabata (muscle), Vitorino Antunes (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vitória SC vs Sporting CP Predicted XI

Vitória SC predicted XI (4-3-3): Bruno Varela; Zié Ouattara, Jorge Fernandes, Easah Suliman, Sílvio; André André, Mikel Agu, Rochinha; Ricardo Quaresma, Bruno Duarte, Marcus Edwards

Sporting CP predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adán; Luís Neto, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal; João Palhinha, Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Pedro Porro; Pedro Gonçalves, Nuno Santos; Andraž Šporar

Vitória SC vs Sporting CP Prediction

Pedro Gonçalves has scored five goals in his last three starts for Sporting CP

This Portuguese Primeira Liga showdown will feature the league's top scoring side, Sporting, against the league's best defensive side, Vitoria. For either side to record a win, they will have to play to their strengths.

Vitoria have scored just four goals this term, three of them on their travels, so finding the back of the net against Sporting may be difficult for them.

The capital club have dethroned their city rivals Benfica as the league leaders and will be in no mood to surrender their lead. We expect the visitors to continue their terrific form and record a narrow win over the hosts, who might prove to be a tough nut for them to crack.

Prediction: Vitória SC 0-1 Sporting CP