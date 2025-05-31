Vizela vs AVS Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

AVS visit the Estadio do Vizela to take on Vizela in the second leg of the Primeira Liga Relegation play-offs on Sunday. The visitors hold a comprehensive 3-0 advantage in the tie from the first leg and have all but secured safety from relegation.

Last Sunday, the two sides met in Vila das Aves, where AVS took the lead in the 62nd minute from the spot. Tunde Akinsola doubled their advantage five minutes later and made it 3-0 in the 70th minute to put the game beyond Vizela.

The Vizelenses are left with a mountain to climb in the return leg, as they need to win by at least four goals to fulfill their promotion aspirations.

Fábio Pereira's side finished third of the LigaPro in the 2024-25 season, missing out on a direct promotion by a point: Vizela accrued 62 points while second-placed Alverca ended with 63.

Meanwhile, AVS finished in 16th position of the Primeira Liga with 27 points from 34 games, above Farense by virtue of goal difference. But they held the unwanted distinction of winning the fewest number of games in the division, with five.

Vizela vs AVS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vizela and AVS clash for the third time.

AVS have won both previous meetings: 1-0 in July 2023 (Allianz Cup) and 3-0 in May 2025 (Primeira Liga Relegation play-offs).

Vizela have never scored against AVS.

AVS have won twice from their last 11 games across competitions and kept a clean sheet in both: 1-0 vs Estrela Amadora and 3-0 vs Vizela.

Vizela had scored in 12 consecutive games before they ran into AVS, who held them out in their clash this week.

Vizela vs AVS Prediction

AVS have got the job done with a blitzing first-leg victory, and the pressure is more on Vizela. A win by a four-goal margin looks unlikely, although their attacking game has been strong besides the 3-0 loss in the first leg. The visitors should be able to peg them back to a draw.

Prediction: Vizela 1-1 AVS

Vizela vs AVS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

