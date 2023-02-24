Vizela vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2023

Vizela will entertain league leaders Benfica at the Estádio do Vizela in the Primeira Liga on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings and played out a 1-1 draw against Gil Vicente last week. Carvalho gave Gil Vicente the lead in the 55th minute and Christian Neiva Afonso equalized for Vizela in the 87th minute. It was his first goal of the campaign.

Benfica made it five wins in a row on Monday as they overcame Boavista 3-1 at home. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Gilberto, Goncalo Ramos, and Petar Musa scoring for Benfica.

They have a five-point lead over second-placed Porto at the top of the league standings and will need to keep their winning run alive to maintain a cozy lead.

Vizela vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths seven times in all competitions since 1985. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals and enjoy an undefeated in these games.

Benfica have picked up six wins against the hosts and just one game has ended in a draw.

Benfica have a 100% record in their three away games against Vizela.

Benfica have won 19 of their last 22 matches in the Primeira Liga this season.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in five of Benfica's last six games, in which they have scored at least two goals as well.

Vizela are unbeaten in their last four home games in the Primeira Liga, scoring at least three goals in three games and keeping three clean sheets in these games.

Benfica have won their last three away games in the league, scoring eight goals while keeping clean sheets in each of these games.

Vizela vs Benfica Prediction

Vizelenses are winless in their last three league outings, failing to score in two games. They have also endured a winless run against the visitors.

They have been in good form at home and will be looking to earn their first point at home against Benfica.

As Águias have suffered just one defeat in 2023. They have scored at least two goals in eight of their last 10 games this year and, having never suffered a defeat against the hosts, we back them to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Vizela 1-2 Benfica

Vizela vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: João Mário to score or assist any time - Yes

