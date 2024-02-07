Vizela vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2024

Vizela will invite Benfica to the Estádio do Vizela in the Taca de Portugal quarterfinals on Thursday.

The hosts booked their place in the last eight with a 1-0 win over Arouca last month. It was a close game, and they were helped to a win by Nino Galović's own goal in the 76th minute. Interestingly, they have suffered four consecutive defeats since that win, failing to score in the last two.

The visitors ensured passage into the quarterfinals with a 3-2 home win over Braga. Former Braga winger Rafa Silva opened their goalscoring account in the 42nd minute, while Fredrik Aursnes bagged the match-winner in the 70th minute. They have won four of their five games since, with their only loss in that match coming in a penalty shootout in the Taca da Liga semi-finals last month.

They registered a 3-0 win over Gil Vicente in the Primeira Liga on Sunday to move ahead of arch-rivals Sporting into the pole position in the league standings.

Vizela vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met nine times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings and have enjoyed an unbeaten run against the hosts. They have eight wins to their name, and just one match has ended in a draw.

The visitors recorded a 2-1 away win when the two sides met in the Primeira Liga in September, and will look to build on that form.

Vizela have suffered four defeats on the trot, conceding 15 goals while finding the back of the net just three times.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games in all competitions, recording four wins on the spin. They have a 100% record in their travels in this fixture, scoring nine goals in five games.

Vizela vs Benfica Prediction

Vizelenses have endured a poor run of form recently, with just one win in their last 10 games in all competitions while suffering six defeats. They have suffered three consecutive losses at home, conceding 10 goals while scoring just thrice.

Top scorer Samuel Essende is suffering from a back injury and missed the league meeting against Vitoria Guimaraes last week. He remains a doubt for this crucial clash. Matheus Pereira is back from a suspension and should start here.

As Águias have won 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions, with their only loss in that period coming in a penalty shootout. They are unbeaten in their last five away games, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They have enjoyed an unbeaten run in this fixture, winning their five away games, and are strong favorites.

Juan Bernat, who has not played for them since October, underwent surgery last week and is sidelined for at least a couple of months. With a busy schedule ahead this month, head coach Roger Schmidt is expected to make a few changes to the starting XI.

Nonetheless, they have good squad depth and, considering their unbeaten run in this fixture, they should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Vizela 1-2 Benfica

Vizela vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ángel Di María to score or assist any time - Yes