Vizela vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Benfica visit the Estadio do Vizela stadium on Saturday (September 16) to face Vizela in the Primeira Liga, looking to extend their winning run in the league to four games.

After beating Porto to the Portuguese Supercup, Benfica began their top-flight campaign with a 3-2 loss to Boavista. However, the Eagles have turned their fortunes around since then, winning against Estrela Amadora (2-0), Gil Vicente (3-2), Vitoria (4-0).

With nine points in four games, Benfica are fourth in the league table. A win will add wind to their sails ahead of their UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday against RB Salzburg.

Vizela, meanwhile, cut themselves some slack before the international break by picking up their first top-flight win of the season. A 56th-minute goal from Matheus Pereira was enough to earn them all three points against Gil Vicente, having lost twice and drawn once in their opening three games.

That propelled the side out of the relegation zone to 12th place with four points from as many games.

Vizela vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the two sides, with Benfica winning five and drawing the other.

Having beaten Vizela 2-0 on their last visit to their stadium, Benfica are looking for consecutive wins for the first time since 2019-20.

Benfica's Joao Mario has scored in his last two games against Vizela.

Benfica are looking to win four of their opening five league games for the fourth straight year.

Benfica's returning hero Angel Di Maria is looking to score in his third league game and fourth in the last five.

After four games into the season, Benfica are the most prolific side with 11 goals.

Vizela vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica are flying high, having seen a spectacular turnaround following their opening-day loss.

Vizela picked up their first win of the season in their last game and will come in with confidence, but they haave never beaten the Eagles before. That trend could continue with another win for the visitors.

Prediction: Vizela 0-2 Benfica

Vizela vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No