Vizela vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Vizela will host Benfica at the Estadio do Vizela on matchday nine of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Vitoria Setubal in the Taca de Portugal. Alex Mendez and Guilherme Schettine scored first-half goals to help the visitors secure progress to the next round.

Benfica were at the end of a 4-0 drubbing by Bayern Munich on home turf in the UEFA Champions League. The Eagles held on until the 70th minute but a 20-minute blitz saw the German champions run riot in front of goal.

They will turn their attention to domestic action where they currently lead the way at the top with 21 points accrued from eight matches. Benfica hold just a one-point advantage over second-placed Porto while Vizela are in 12th place on eight points.

Vizela vs Benfica Head-to-Head

Benfica were victorious on each of the two previous occasions when both sides clashed.

This will be their first meeting since Benfica progressed coutesy of a 2-1 away victory in their 2019-20 Taca de Portugal.

The hosts have not looked out of place in what is the first season in the top-flight in their 82-year history. They are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, having drawn each of their last five league matches successively.

Benfica have struttered in recent weeks following their 13-game unbeaten start to the season. They have lost two of their last three matches, with their sole win in this sequence coming after extra-time in the Taca de Portugal against Trofense.

Vizela form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-D

Benfica form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Vizela vs Benfica Team News

Vizela

Pedro Silva, Mohamed Aidara and Cassiano are the injury concerns for the hosts. Koffi Kouao will be suspended for the accumulation of five yellow cards.

Injury: Pedro Silva, Mohamed Aidara, Cassiano

Suspension: Koffi Kouao

Benfica

The visitors have several new injury concerns to worry about. Valentino Lazaro, Haris Seferovic, Andre Almeida, Gil Dias, Mile Svilar, Gedson Fernandes and Rodrigo Pinho are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Valentino Lazaro, Haris Seferovic, Andre Almeida, Gil Dias, Mile Svilar, Gedson Fernandes, Rodrigo Pinho

Suspension: None

Vizela vs Benfica Predicted XI

Vizela Predicted XI (4-3-3): Charles (GK); Kiki, Ivanildo Fernandes, Bruno Valdez, Bruno Wilson; Claudemir, Samu, Marcos Paulo; Nuno Moreira, Samu, Kevin Zohi; Guilherme Schettine

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Verissimo; Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez, Rafa Silva

Vizela vs Benfica

Benfica will be smarting from the heavy thrashing they received at the hands of Bayern Munich and will be raring to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

Also Read

The capital side may have lost their way in recent weeks but they should still have too much in the tank for Vizela. We are backing the visitors to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Vizela 0-2 Benfica

