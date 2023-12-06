Vizela vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8th 2023

Vizela and Braga will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 13 fixture on Friday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Chaves last Friday. They took the lead through Samuel Essende's 12th-minute opener but Hector Hernandez drew the game level from the spot on the half-hour mark. Jo scored the match-winner three minutes into the second half.

Braga, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-1 comeback home win over Estoril. They went behind to Rafik Guitane's 24th-minute strike but drew level through Ricardo Horta six minutes later. Simon Banza put the Archbishops ahead five minutes after the break while Marcelo Carne scored an unfortunate own goal in the 90th minute.

The victory left Artur Jorge's side in fourth spot in the table, having garnered 26 points from 12 games. Vizela are second-from-bottom with 10 points to show for their efforts in 12 games.

Vizela vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Braga have four wins to their name while Vizela were victorious once.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Braga claimed a 4-0 away win.

Four of the five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Vizela's last seven games in all competitions have produced less than three goals in regulation time.

Braga have the best attack in the league, having scored 33 goals in 12 games.

Six of Vizela's last seven league games have produced at least eight corner kicks.

Vizela vs Braga Prediction

The relegation battle in the Primeira Liga is intensely competitive, with just two points separating 13th from last. All six spots in this mix could be swapped this weekend depending on results and Vizela will try their best to get something from this game.

Braga are still in the title race to some extent and can ill afford to drop many unnecessary points. Their games have been highly entertaining and they have averaged almost three goals scored per game. It has come at the price of a porous defense though, with Braga's 19 goals conceded representing one more than their relegation-threatened hosts.

We are backing Braga to do enough to leave with a narrow win.

Prediction: Vizela 1-2 Braga

Vizela vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win or draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to win both halves