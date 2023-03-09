Vizela vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023 

Vizela and Sporting Braga will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 24 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to build on their 3-0 away victory over Estoril last weekend. Milutin Osmajic gave them the lead in the 15th minute, while Joaozinho's strike in the 41st minute put them two goals ahead. Tomas Silva's 83rd-minute strike made sure of the result.

Braga, meanwhile, dispatched Rio Ave with a routine 2-0 home win. Bruma broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, while Simon Banza's doubled the lead in the 79th minute, seven minutes after coming on.

The victory helped The Archbishops hold on to third spot in the table, having garnered 52 points from 23 matches. Vizela occupy the 10th spot with 29 points to show for their efforts in 23 games.

Vizela vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have won three and lost one of their last four matches against Vizela.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022, when Braga claimed a comfortable 2-0 home win.

Vizela's victory over Estoril ended a four-game winless run in the league.

Braga's last seven away games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Vizela's last five home games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Braga have the joint-second best away record in the league this term, with 27 points garnered 12 matches on the road.

Vizela vs Braga Prediction

Braga's recent form has not been up to par with their standards across the season, with Artur Jorge's side having lost three of their last five games in all competitions. This poor run has seen them knocked out of continental football, while their slim title hopes have also taken a severe blow.

Nevertheless, they still have a Taca de Portugal semifinal to look forward to as they aim to consolidate their spot in the top three.

Vizela, for their part, got back to winning ways following a four-game winless run and will fancy their chances of getting the job done against Braga. However, we are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Vizela 1-2 Braga

Vizela vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to win either half

